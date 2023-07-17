A Hickory woman who died in Alexander County floodwaters was attempting to escape a vehicle trapped in the flood, according to officials.

Lisa Michelle Riahi, 49, died after she exited the vehicle caught in floodwaters from Duck Creek, according to a release from the Alexander County Sheriff’s Office.

Riahi and an unnamed man were driving along Duck Creek Drive, near Dover Church Road, late Saturday night. The vehicle began to slide in the flooded road and the waters caused the vehicle to turn around, Alexander County Sheriff Chad Pennell said Monday morning.

When water began entering the vehicle, the pair got out of the vehicle and were washed away by the flood, Pennell said. The vehicle was recovered, he added.

The man survived by clinging to a tree, according to the release. Riahi was a passenger in the vehicle, Pennell said.

Pennell said people should not drive through water on a flooded road because it is difficult to know how deep the water actually is.

Emergency workers and law officers were called to the scene near the intersection of Duck Creek Drive and Dover Church Road in the Ellendale community of Alexander County, the release said.

Emergency crews were able to rescue the man, who was found clinging to a tree. Alexander County Rescue deployed a raft to the man shortly after midnight, the release said.

According to the release, it took emergency crews approximately 16 minutes to get the man to safety.

The rescued man was treated by Alexander County EMS for non-life-threatening injuries and released at the scene, the release said. The man told responders that a second person jumped out of the vehicle into the water.

The search for the second victim continued into Sunday, the release said.

The body of Riahi was found around 2.2 miles from where the man was rescued, according to the release. Pennell said her body was located close to a bridge along Old N.C. 90 Road near Little Spring Road.

Alexander County Emergency Management reported that 7.3 inches of rainfall was recorded in the area of the incident.

The investigation is continuing as a death investigation, the release said.

The agencies that assisted in the search for the missing victim included the Alexander County Sheriff’s Office, Taylorsville Police Department, Alexander County EMS, Alexander County Rescue Squad, Alexander County Emergency Services, Alexander County Government, Ellendale Fire Department, Bethlehem Fire and Rescue, Hiddenite Fire Department, Sugar Loaf Fire Department, Taylorsville Fire Department, Wittenberg Fire Department, Little River Fire Department, North Carolina Highway Patrol, North Carolina Forest Service and North Carolina DOT.