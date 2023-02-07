A fire heavily damaged a home on 6th Street SE in Hickory on Tuesday morning and sent two people to an area hospital, Capt. Eric Sprinkle with Hickory Fire Department said.

The people were treated for smoke inhalation and minor burns, Sprinkle said.

When Hickory firefighters arrived around 5 a.m. on Tuesday, they were informed that all occupants were out of the home. Firefighters were told two dogs were still inside the burning home. One dog was found dead and a second dog has not been located, Sprinkle said.

Firefighters reported heavy amounts of fire and smoke coming from the structure, Hickory Fire Education Coordinator Terri Byers said in a news release.

Fire Investigator Troy Scott with the Catawba County Fire Marshal’s Office said the fire began in the kitchen and spread throughout the home. The home was a total loss.

The American Red Cross will be assisting the residents, Byers said.

The Hickory Fire Department responded with two engines, one ladder, a rescue truck, three tankers and two command units. The Mountain View Fire Department also sent a tanker truck.