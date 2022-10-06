Update: Driver who died in Hickory car chase crash identified; 4 teens injured in crash

A car chase ended in a two-vehicle crash that killed one person and injured four teens Wednesday night in Hickory, according to the N.C. State Highway Patrol.

Bradley Michael Swink, 30, of Conover was ejected from the vehicle he was driving and was pronounced dead at the scene, according to a release from the Hickory Police Department.

Swink was the driver of a Honda Accord that was being chased by Hickory police. The Honda was reported stolen, police said, and when an officer tried to stop the vehicle on Wednesday, a pursuit began.

Shortly before 10 p.m., the chase ended with a car crash involving two vehicles on Springs Road near the intersection with McDonald Parkway, Master Trooper Jeff Swagger said via email.

The Honda struck a Jeep Wrangler. The Jeep had four passengers between the ages of 15-17. All four were taken to an area hospital. Three were treated and released, police said. The fourth passenger remains in the hospital in stable condition, police said in the release.

A third vehicle was also involved in the crash, Hickory police said, but no one in that vehicle was reported injured.

Hickory police said Swink was wanted on a number of warrants at the time of his death, including assault with a deadly weapon and habitual larceny.

The investigation is ongoing, Swagger said.