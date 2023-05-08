A Connelly Springs man has been charged with placing two pipe bombs at a church in Hickory.

Joshua Wayne Hawley, 37, is charged with possession of weapons of mass destruction, Hickory police announced Monday afternoon. Hawley is accused of planting two pipe bombs at the Market Place Church, which is located in a shopping center in Mountain View that also includes a Mighty Dollar store, a Catawba County library branch and Sunny Side restaurant.

Hawley was taken into custody at a home on Kaylas Ridge Road in Connelly Springs, according to Hickory police.

Officers from several different agencies, including the Burke County Sheriff’s Office, Morganton Department of Public Safety, Gaston County Police Bomb Squad, Gastonia Police Bomb Squad, ATF and FBI were involved in executing search and arrest warrants, according to Hickory police.

Hickory police enlisted the help of the FBI and bomb squads from Gaston County on Sunday in investigating what the police initially described as suspicious devices. Those devices were identified as pipe bombs on Monday afternoon.

Hickory officers first responded to the scene Sunday afternoon and were there well into the evening.

Police are asking anyone with information on the case to call the department at 828-328-5551 or contact R. Helderman directly at 828-261-2621 or rhelderman@hickorync.gov.