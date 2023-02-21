A hydrogen peroxide spill near the Long View Recreation Center led town officials to evacuate people walking outside at the center and to close nearby roads on Tuesday.

The chemical spill was reported around 10 a.m. The call came from Maple Springs Laundry located at 161 30th Street Place NW, Long View Town Clerk Heather Minor said in a news release.

Responding agencies reported seeing a vapor cloud and an active chemical leak. Additional resources were dispatched to assist. A perimeter was set up around the spill to remove the public from harm. Further investigation revealed that the leak was hydrogen peroxide from a stationary tank, Minor said.

The tank was located beside Maple Springs Laundry. A tanker truck was filling the tank when the leak occurred, she said.

The leak was contained around noon. A hazardous materials team from Catawba County stopped the flow of hydrogen peroxide into the creek downhill from the business. Proper environmental authorities were contacted regarding the spill and the hydrogen peroxide released into the creek as a result, Minor said.

No injuries were reported. Minor said the town's water is safe to drink and the spill did not pose a threat to residents.

The spill caused 30th Street Place NW between First Avenue and Second Avenue to be closed to traffic. Second Avenue was also blocked in front of the recreation center.

Long View police officers, firefighters and public works officials were on the scene. They were joined by Hickory and Icard firefighters, Catawba County EMS workers and Catawba County Emergency Management officials.