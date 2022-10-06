Update: Car chase ends in crash, death in Hickory

A car chase ended in a two-vehicle crash that killed one person and injured several others Wednesday night, according to the N.C. State Highway Patrol.

Shortly before 10 p.m., there was a car crash involving two vehicles on Springs Road near the intersection with McDonald Parkway. The accident occurred while the Hickory Police Department was attempting to stop a vehicle that had been reported as stolen, Master Trooper Jeff Swagger said via email.

The name of the person killed in the crash had not been released as of 9 a.m. on Thursday.

The investigation is ongoing, Swagger said.