 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert featured

Update: Car chase ends in crash, death in Hickory

  • Updated
  • 0

A car chase ended in a two-vehicle crash that killed one person and injured several others Wednesday night, according to the N.C. State Highway Patrol.

Shortly before 10 p.m., there was a car crash involving two vehicles on Springs Road near the intersection with McDonald Parkway. The accident occurred while the Hickory Police Department was attempting to stop a vehicle that had been reported as stolen, Master Trooper Jeff Swagger said via email.

The name of the person killed in the crash had not been released as of 9 a.m. on Thursday.

The investigation is ongoing, Swagger said.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Trump asks Supreme Court to intervene in seized documents case

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert