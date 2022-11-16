Update: Blaze damaged Hickory home Tuesday; no injuries reported

A Hickory home was significantly damaged in a fire Tuesday night.

No people or pets were injured.

Hickory firefighters were called to the blaze in the 3700 block of Ninth Street Circle Northeast shortly before 6 p.m.

Firefighters were able to get the fire under control in about an hour, Hickory Fire Department Education Coordinator Terri Byers said in a release.

The fire was determined to be caused by combustibles sitting too close to a heat source, Byers said.