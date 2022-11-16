 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Update: Blaze damaged Hickory home Tuesday; no injuries reported

fire damages Hickory home on 11/15/2022

A Hickory home was significantly damaged in a fire Tuesday night.

111722-hdr-news-fire-p1.jpg

A Hickory firefighter, right, sprays a stream of water on a house fire in the 3700 block of Ninth Street Circle Northeast as other firefighters fight the blaze from the garage area.

No people or pets were injured.

Hickory firefighters were called to the blaze in the 3700 block of Ninth Street Circle Northeast shortly before 6 p.m.

111722-hdr-news-fire-p2.jpg

Hickory firefighters battle a house fire in the 3700 block of Ninth Street Circle Northeast around 6 p.m. on Tuesday.

Firefighters were able to get the fire under control in about an hour, Hickory Fire Department Education Coordinator Terri Byers said in a release.

111722-hdr-news-fire-p3.jpg

The red lights from Hickory fire engines give tree limbs an eerie glow as firefighters battle a house fire on Ninth Street Circle Northeast on Tuesday night.

The fire was determined to be caused by combustibles sitting too close to a heat source, Byers said.

