Three drivers were injured in a three-vehicle crash at the intersection of Lenoir Rhyne Boulevard and Tate Boulevard in Hickory on Monday.

One driver was transported to a Charlotte hospital via helicopter. That driver is in stable condition as of Tuesday morning.

Another driver was transported by an ambulance to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The third driver suffered minor injuries and was released at the scene, Hickory Police Department Media and Community Service Coordinator Kristen Hart said via email.

Hickory police did not release the names of the drivers on Tuesday.

There were no passengers in the vehicles, Hart said.

No charges have been issued as of Tuesday morning.

The investigation is ongoing, Hart said.