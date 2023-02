A driver and passenger were taken to the hospital after crashing into a car wash in Lenoir on Sunday.

The identities of the individuals have not been released but Lenoir Police Sgt. Jen Banks said the driver is a woman. She said the severity of the injuries was unclear Sunday afternoon.

The crash occurred at the car wash by the Save More gas station located off U.S. Highway 321. There were signs of damage on the front driver's side of the vehicle.