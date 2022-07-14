 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Two people injured in car crash involving mail truck; Mail carrier ejected, seriously injured

  • Updated
  • 0

Two people were injured in a multi-vehicle crash involving a U.S. Postal Service truck in Hickory on Sunday afternoon.

The U.S. Postal Service truck was traveling south on Kool Park Road, attempted to turn left onto a private driveway, failed to yield the right of way and collided head-on with a northbound 2003 Acura, N.C. Highway Patrol Master Trooper Jeff Swagger said via email.

After colliding with the Acura, the mail truck spun around in the road and collided with a southbound 2022 Toyota, which was traveling behind the mail truck, Swagger said.

Niyokei Liburd, of Hickory, the driver of the mail truck, was ejected from the vehicle and was injured. Liburd’s injuries were not life-threatening, Swagger said.

Caleb Wittcop, of Hickory, the driver of the Acura, was also injured in the crash. Cody Robinson, of Newton, the driver of the Toyota, and two other occupants were not injured, Swagger said.

The crash happened on Kool Park Road between the 28th Street Northeast and Springs Road intersections, Swagger said.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Dramatic footage shows an elephant and calf were saved from a manhole in India

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert