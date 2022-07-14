Two people injured in car crash involving mail truck; Mail carrier ejected, seriously injured

Two people were injured in a multi-vehicle crash involving a U.S. Postal Service truck in Hickory on Sunday afternoon.

The U.S. Postal Service truck was traveling south on Kool Park Road, attempted to turn left onto a private driveway, failed to yield the right of way and collided head-on with a northbound 2003 Acura, N.C. Highway Patrol Master Trooper Jeff Swagger said via email.

After colliding with the Acura, the mail truck spun around in the road and collided with a southbound 2022 Toyota, which was traveling behind the mail truck, Swagger said.

Niyokei Liburd, of Hickory, the driver of the mail truck, was ejected from the vehicle and was injured. Liburd’s injuries were not life-threatening, Swagger said.

Caleb Wittcop, of Hickory, the driver of the Acura, was also injured in the crash. Cody Robinson, of Newton, the driver of the Toyota, and two other occupants were not injured, Swagger said.

The crash happened on Kool Park Road between the 28th Street Northeast and Springs Road intersections, Swagger said.