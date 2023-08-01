A vehicle collision in Alexander County killed two men Tuesday morning.

The two men that were killed are Ted Allen Teague, 75, and Michael Allen Teague, 42. Both men were from the Bethlehem community in Alexander County, N.C. State Highway Patrol Master Trooper Christopher Casey said in a news release.

Shortly before 8 a.m., the N.C. State Highway Patrol investigated a fatal collision in Alexander County on Vashti Road near N.C. Highway 16. A 2006 Toyota Matrix was traveling west on Vashti Road, crossed the centerline and collided head-on with an eastbound 1993 Dodge Dakota, Casey said.

Natalie Marie Chapman, 20, of Taylorsville, was driving the Toyota Matrix. She was transported via helicopter to Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center. Chapman’s injuries are not life-threatening, Casey said.

Ted Teague was driving the Dodge Dakota. Michael Teague was a passenger, Casey said.

Charges are pending, Casey said.

Vashti Road was closed in the area of the crash for two hours.