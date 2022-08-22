Two cars collide Monday afternoon at Hickory intersection

No injuries were reported after a head-on collision near the former Checkers restaurant building in Hickory.
The vehicles collided at the intersection of 13th Avenue NE and Second Street NE. Hickory Police Department and Hickory Fire Department responded around 3:45 p.m. on Monday.
