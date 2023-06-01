A woman sustained minor injuries after her truck flipped along Interstate 40 in Hickory on Thursday, according to N.C. State Highway Patrol.

The woman was transported by Catawba County EMS to an area hospital shortly before 4:30 p.m. on Thursday. The wreck occurred at Exit 123 on the westbound side of Interstate 40.

The driver ran off of the left side of the road. The truck overturned once then landed upright atop a guardrail, First Sgt. Matt Futrell said at the scene. The site was cleared around 4:30 p.m.

Futrell said that sleep deprivation is a possible contributing factor to the wreck. Alcohol impairment is not suspected, he added.