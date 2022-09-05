 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
ALEXANDER COUNTY

Tractor trailer slides off road, hits storage units in Taylorsville

Amid heavy rain, a tractor-trailer heading south on N.C. Highway 16 in Taylorsville ran into a storage building on Monday. 

Around 11:15 a.m. a Sysco wholesale food tractor-trailer slid off the road, hitting a sign for AA Mini Storage, Alexander County Emergency Management Coordinator Garrett Huffman said.

The sign broke the tractor trailer's brake lines, Huffman said. Unable to stop, the tractor-trailer hit the storage unit building.

At the time of the wreck, rain was falling at about 5.5 inches per hour, according to a rain gauge in Taylorsville, Huffman said.

