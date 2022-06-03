Tractor-trailer crash to close part of I-40 West through noon

A tractor-trailer crash near exit 121 on Interstate 40 West will leave that section of the highway closed for the next few hours, N.C. Highway Patrol Master Trooper Jeffrey Swagger said.

“(The N.C. Department of Transportation) and first responders are assisting with a detour,” Swagger said. “Road closure is expected until approximately (noon). Motorists are encouraged to use alternate routes.”

Swagger said the tractor-trailer collided with a guardrail. It was unclear if anyone was hurt in the crash.

“I don’t know the extent of an injury,” Swagger said shortly before 10 a.m. Friday. “It was reported as an injury collision but the most major issue is the cleanup process.”

Swagger could also not say definitively if the tractor-trailer was the only vehicle involved in the collision.

Kevin Griffin is the City of Hickory reporter at the Hickory Daily Record.

