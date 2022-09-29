Tractor overturns, kills man in Alexander County

A 73-year-old man died when his tractor overturned on Monday in Alexander County.
Johnny Gale Smith, of Taylorsville, was using a tractor to mow a pasture on Author Jenkins Lane in Taylorsville on Monday afternoon. The tractor rolled over while driving on an incline, Alexander County Sheriff Chris Bowman said.
Smith died at the scene, Bowman said.
