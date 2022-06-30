Three people struck by vehicle at fairgrounds

Three people were struck by a vehicle and injured at the American Legion Fairgrounds in Newton on Thursday morning.
The patients were transported from the fairgrounds to an area hospital, Newton Fire Department Chief Kevin Yoder said.
The severity of the patients’ injuries is unknown at this time.
