A 59-year-old Taylorsville man died at the Alexander County Library on Monday afternoon.
Russell Redmon was found without a pulse near the back entry of the library, Alexander County Public Information Officer Gary Herman said. He said a member of the library staff performed CPR while waiting for first responders but was unable to revive him.
Redmon died of natural causes, Herman said based on information relayed from the Taylorsville Police Department.
The library closed at 6 p.m., one hour early, as a result of the death.