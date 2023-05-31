Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

A small private aircraft emerged largely intact from a crash landing in Lake Norman near the Long Island Marina.

A single-engine Sea Ray had just departed the Long Island Airport and was headed for the Statesville airport, according to a news release from the N.C. Highway Patrol. Shortly after takeoff, the plane experienced engine failure. The pilot was able to land on Lake Norman, the release said.

The pilot and a passenger received minor injuries and were treated by Catawba County EMS at the scene, the release said.

The FAA will conduct an investigation, the release said.

In addition to the state troopers, members of the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office, Catawba County EMS and Iredell County Sheriff’s Office were on the crash scene.