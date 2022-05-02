Sherrills Ford man dies in head-on collision on Saturday

One Sherrills Ford man died and another was injured in a car wreck Saturday evening.

Trent Eugene Fenner, 36, of Sherrills Ford, was driving a 2005 Suzuki XL-7 south on Mount Pleasant Road around 6:25 p.m., a press release from the N.C. State Highway Patrol said. His car crossed into the northbound lane near Little Mountain Road and hit a 2006 Nissan Altima head-on.

The driver of the Altima, Kevin Lee Johnson, 67, of Sherrills Ford, died on the scene. He was wearing a seatbelt, the highway patrol said.

Fenner, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was seriously injured and flown in a helicopter to to Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center in Charlotte.

Mount Pleasant Road was closed for about three hours during the investigation. Charges are pending the investigation.