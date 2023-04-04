The death of a Rocky Mount man has been ruled an accident. The man’s body was found in a tributary of the Henry Fork River on Saturday.

An autopsy was performed on the body of 33-year-old Ron Christopher Broussard Jr. shortly after his body was recovered. The N.C. Office of the Chief Medical Examiner ruled the cause of death to be drowning, the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

Investigators have not uncovered any evidence of foul play. The sheriff’s office learned that Broussard was seen on Friday near an area in southeast Hickory where large storm drains lead to the tributary where Broussard’s body was located, the sheriff’s office said.

His body was found in a Henry Fork River tributary near Dorothy Court on Saturday, the sheriff’s office said.

After the body was identified, family members informed the sheriff’s office that Broussard moved to Hickory in 2022.