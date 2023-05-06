A single car crash along N.C. Highway 18 claimed the life of a Shelby man late Friday night.

Vincent Anthony Skidmore, 29, died at the scene of the crash along N.C. Highway 18 in Vale, the N.C. State Highway Patrol said in a news release.

On Friday at 11:30 p.m., the Highway Patrol responded to a fatal collision in Catawba County near Willis Road. A 1999 Cadillac Eldorado was traveling north on N.C. 18, drove off the right side of the road and overturned several times, N.C. State Highway Patrol said.

Skidmore was identified as the driver of the Cadillac. He was not restrained by a seatbelt. He was ejected from the vehicle, N.C. State Highway Patrol said.

A passenger in the vehicle was transported by ambulance to UNC Health Blue Ridge in Morganton. The passenger’s injuries were non-life-threatening, according to the Highway Patrol.

The preliminary investigation indicated excessive speed and reckless driving as contributing circumstances to the wreck, N.C. State Highway Patrol said.

During the on-scene investigation, N.C. Highway 18 was closed for approximately three hours, N.C. State Highway Patrol said.