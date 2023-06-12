A United Parcel Service (UPS) truck caught fire shortly after noon on Monday in Hickory.
Reports from the scene indicated there were no injuries as the driver exited the truck before the fire caused significant damage.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Robert Reed
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today