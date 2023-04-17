A section of Startown Road remained closed, as of noon today, after a morning wreck knocked down power lines near Settlemyre Bridge Road. Startown Road is also closed at Sandy Ford Road. The state Department of Transportation made the decision to close the road, according to reports from the scene.
