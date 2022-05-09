River Bend Middle School coach fired after student crashes truck into buses

A River Bend Middle School coach was fired after three buses were damaged when a student lost control of the coach’s vehicle and collided with the buses on April 29, according to Catawba County Schools.

Jason Oxentine, a teacher assistant and coach, gave a middle school student the keys to his truck and asked the student to move the truck from the back of the school to the front, Catawba County Schools attorney Crystal Davis said in an email. While the student was moving the truck, the student hit three parked school buses, Davis said.

Two employees were on one of the buses when it was hit. The student and the employees were not injured, Davis said.

The estimated cost of repair for all three buses is $6,750. One bus was significantly damaged. The other two buses had minor damage, Davis said. Oxentine’s truck was totaled, Davis said.

Oxentine received a traffic citation for giving his keys to a minor, Davis said. The school system terminated Oxentine’s employment on May 2.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.