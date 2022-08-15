 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Report: Car strikes veterinary hospital; no significant injuries reported

0815 vet office.jpg

Hickory firefighters responded to a report of a vehicle striking the building at Blue Skies Veterinary Hospital.

 Robert C. Reed, Hickory Daily Record

A vehicle struck the side of a veterinarian's office in Hickory on Monday afternoon. 

Reports from the scene indicated there were no significant injuries when the vehicle hit Blue Skies Veterinary Hospital. The building was evacuated. The damage to the vehicle and building appeared to be minor.

The office is located at 816 U.S. Highway 321 in Hickory.

Hickory fire inspectors came to the scene to determine the safety of the building and to ensure it can be occupied.

Hickory firefighters and Hickory police officers also responded.

