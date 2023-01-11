Report: Car, dump truck collided head-on in fatal crash in Alexander County

A Taylorsville woman died after her vehicle crossed the center line and collided head-on with a northbound 2000 Mack dump truck in Alexander County on Tuesday.

Mary Kay Keller, 41, was traveling south on N.C. Highway 127 at around 6 a.m. when she was involved in the deadly crash.

The collision happened near where the highway intersects with Willie McLeod Road, according to a news release from the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

Keller died at the scene. The driver of the dump truck, David Hinson, 56, of Granite Falls, was not injured. Both drivers were wearing seatbelts, the release said.

The Highway Patrol responded to the scene shortly after 6 a.m.

N.C. Highway 127 was closed for approximately four hours, the release said.