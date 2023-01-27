 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story
LENOIR

Postal worker attacked, severely injured by two Great Danes in Lenoir

  • Updated
  • 0

A postal carrier was attacked and seriously injured by two Great Dane dogs in Lenoir on Thursday. Both dogs were seized by the Caldwell County Animal Care Enforcement.

Following the attack, Kristi Goldsberry, 47, was transported via ambulance to Caldwell UNC Health Care. She was then taken by a helicopter to Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center in Charlotte. Goldsberry suffered severe trauma to her right forearm and puncture wounds to her back and right leg, the Lenoir Police Department said in a news release.

Shortly before 2 p.m., Lenoir police officers responded to a call of a dog bite with injury at 956 SW Norwood St. When officers arrived, they found Goldsberry, Lenoir police said.

During the investigation, officers determined Goldsberry is a United States Postal Service mail carrier. Goldsberry was delivering mail to the residence and made contact with the homeowner at the front door. While handing the package to the homeowner, two Great Danes pushed by the homeowner and attacked Goldsberry. The homeowner immediately began to take control of the dogs and render first aid to Goldsberry, Lenoir police said.

People are also reading…

What's the best way to survive a dog attack?

Caldwell County Animal Care Enforcement responded to the scene and took possession of both dogs. The owner of the dogs said the dogs are 4 years old and had never bitten anyone before Thursday, Lenoir police said.

There are no documented calls for service to the residence for dog-related calls, prior to the attack on Thursday, Lenoir police said.

So far, there are no anticipated criminal charges, Lenoir police said.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Ukrainian soldiers at the frontline plea for Western tanks

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert