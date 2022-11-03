Police: Shot fired into congressional candidate's home in Hickory

The laundry room window of a Hickory home owned by a Republican congressional candidate was shot out in mid-October, according to police reports.

The shooting incident occurred around 10 p.m. Oct. 18 at a residence on 18th Avenue Court Northwest and was reported shortly before 9:30 a.m. Oct. 19, according to a police report from the Hickory Police Department.

According to the right-leaning media outlet Breitbart News, the home is owned by Pat Harrigan, the Republican nominee in North Carolina’s 14th Congressional District.

The damage is estimated to cost around $500, the report said. Kristen Hart, Hickory Police Department’s media and community services coordinator, said the department would not be commenting on the case.

Hickory police did not confirm if the shooting was an accident or intentional.

In an open letter addressing his opponent, state Sen. Jeff Jackson, Harrigan said Jackson filmed a television ad in front of a house he owns in Hickory. The letter was posted to Harrigan’s campaign Twitter account on Oct. 25.

It has not been confirmed if Harrigan is talking about the same house listed on the police report.

“I have already received a credible death threat,” Harrigan said in the letter. “I wear a low-profile bulletproof vest to every single major public event.”

In the letter, Harrigan said his family is not safe because of the political race.