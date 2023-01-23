Police identify body found at Hickory Walmart; overdose suspected

Hickory police have identified the body found at the Walmart Supercenter Saturday as that of Justin Scott Partridge, a 38-year-old from Newland.
Police said they responded to the store off U.S. Highway 70 shortly before 5:30 p.m. on Saturday. They discovered Partridge in his vehicle in the parking lot, according to a statement the department released Monday.
Partridge is believed to have died of an overdose, the statement said. The investigation into the death is ongoing.
