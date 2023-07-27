A plane crashed Thursday in the eastern portion of Catawba County around 12:15 p.m.

The single-engine airplane was attempting to land on a runway at Laneys Airport in Maiden. The plane overshot the runway. When the pilot attempted to get the plane back in the air, the plane struck several trees and crashed in the backyard of a home on South Olivers Crossroads, Master Trooper Christopher Casey with the N.C. State Highway Patrol said in a news release.

The pilot and a passenger were transported for minor injuries by Catawba County EMS to Lake Norman Regional Medical Center in Mooresville, Casey said.

Charles Laney, the owner of Laneys Airport, said an instructor and a student were in the plane. Laney said the plane was a Cessna 150 that was flying in from Lake Norman Airpark.

“There are plenty of instructors that bring students in here to learn how to land on a short field,” Laney said. “Because if you’re up flying and have an engine problem or problems with the airplane, most pilots that are used to landing on a 3,000- 5,000-foot runway don't know how to land on a short field. They’ve got to find a field to land, and it might not be very long. So, (the instructors) try to get (the students) used to landing on a short field.”

Laney was mowing grass at his family’s airport when the plane tried to land. He said he instantly knew the plane was in trouble because the throttle was wide open as the pilot tried to get the plane to fly back up into the sky.

“I knew they were not high enough,” Laney said. Laney estimated the plane was around 50 feet from the ground before it crashed. He said he saw the plane hit two trees then fall to the ground. He called 911. Laney and his son ran over to the plane to help.

The plane ended up in the backyard of Diane Rayfield, who lives at 4327 South Olivers Crossroads, a residence across the street from the airport. Rayfield said the runway where the plane tried to land points toward her house.

Rayfield was not home at the time of the crash. Her daughter-in-law Tina Rayfield, who lives next door, was home. Tina heard the crash, ran outside and called 911.

“It was just an unusual sound. It wasn't a big boom or anything like you would think,” Tina said. “It was just an unusual sound that you knew something bad happened. It was loud.”

Diane said the crash only damaged a few trees in her yard.

Tina said she was shocked that a plane crashed.

“(I was) just in disbelief that it actually happened,” Tina said. She added that she has lived near the airport for more than 20 years and has never witnessed a crash.

When Laney got to the plane, one person was sitting on the plane’s wing with cuts to his face and chest, Laney said. The other person was walking around.

Laney said he was relieved that both people were alive.

Laney and another pilot Dennis Scearce said it is difficult for smaller airplanes to fly during hot days.

According to the National Weather Service, the estimated high for the Maiden area on Thursday was 95 degrees.

“Pilots are sensitive to something called density altitude,” Scearce said. “The hotter the weather is, the less dense the air is. The density altitude today is something over 2,000 feet. The elevation of this field (at Laney’s Airport) is 1,000 feet. So, it is like taking off in the mountains. The lift’s not as great. The engine doesn't run as well.”

The N.C. Highway Patrol secured the scene. The Federal Aviation Administration is conducting an investigation, Trooper Casey said.

The names of the people in the plane have not been released.