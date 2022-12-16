Pickup truck overturns on U.S. 321 in Newton

A pickup truck overturned in a two-vehicle collision on northbound U.S. Highway 321 near the N.C. Highway 10 exit.
The accident happened shortly before 11:30 a.m. and slowed traffic. At least two people were transported from the scene by ambulance for minor injuries.
The N.C. State Highway Patrol, Newton Fire Department and Catawba County EMS responded to the scene.
