Pickup truck overturns on U.S. 321 in Newton

An N.C. State Highway Patrol trooper surveys a two-vehicle collision on U.S. 321 northbound as the driver of the truck and his dog sit in the median and watch. Two people were transported to a local hospital with minor injuries.

 ROBERT C. REED, RECORD

A pickup truck overturned in a two-vehicle collision on northbound U.S. Highway 321 near the N.C. Highway 10 exit.

The accident happened shortly before 11:30 a.m. and slowed traffic. At least two people were transported from the scene by ambulance for minor injuries.

The N.C. State Highway Patrol, Newton Fire Department and Catawba County EMS responded to the scene.

