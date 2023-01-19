Pedestrian struck, killed in Maiden identified as Missouri woman

A Missouri woman was struck by a car and killed while walking near Maiden on Monday.

Tara Faye Heidemann, 38, of Saint Clair, Missouri, died at the scene. The driver of the vehicle, Brenda Sigmon, 59, of Denver, was not injured, N.C. State Highway Patrol Trooper Christopher Casey said in a news release on Thursday.

Here is how authorities say the situation unfolded:

On Monday, shortly before 6 a.m., the N.C. State Highway Patrol responded to a fatal collision in Catawba County on East Maiden Road near Withers Road. A pedestrian, later identified as Heidemann, was walking in the travel lane and was struck by a westbound 2017 Ford Explorer. Heidemann was wearing dark clothing and the road was not lighted, Casey said.

No charges are anticipated in the case, Casey said.

The road was closed for more than two hours during the on-scene investigation. In addition to assistance provided by the Maiden Police Department, the N.C. Department of Transportation set up a detour when the road was closed, Casey said.