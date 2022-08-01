 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Pedestrian died at hospital after being struck by vehicle

A 30-year-old man died after being hit by a vehicle in Conover on Saturday.

Around 9 p.m., a 2009 Toyota was driving south on County Home Road and ran over a pedestrian who was lying in the road, Conover Police Chief Eric Loftin said.

The accident happened near the intersection of County Home Road and 13th Street Northwest.

The pedestrian, Matthew Morrison, of Conover, was taken to Catawba Valley Medical Center where he died. The Toyota was driven by Erin Moritz, 18, of Conover, Loftin said.

Loftin said it was dark and raining at the time of the accident. Investigators do not know if the weather was a contributing factor in the accident. Loftin said speed did not appear to be a factor.

No charges have been filed as of Monday morning. Police are still investigating.

