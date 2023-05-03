A woman and 11-month-old child were transported with non-life-threatening injuries after being struck at the intersection of Springs Road and Section House Road Tuesday afternoon.

The woman was carrying the child and walking along Springs Road. The woman walked into the road and was hit by a Chevrolet Silverado, State Trooper Bobby Lineberger said.

The identity of the woman has not been released but Lineberger described her as being around 25 years old.