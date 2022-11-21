Part of N. Center Street closed for repairs to damaged utility pole; road likely to reopen early this afternoon

A section of N. Center Street between 25th Avenue NW and 29th Avenue NE was closed as workers repaired a utility pole damaged by a car crash on Monday morning.

The damaged pole is located beside the BP station across from the Food Lion and McDonald’s in Viewmont. Crews set up detours in the area.

A car crashed into the pole around 4 a.m., a member of the flag crew said. He said the road would likely not reopen until 1 or 2 p.m. today.