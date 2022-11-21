Part of N. Center Street closed for repairs to damaged utility pole; road likely to reopen early this afternoon

A section of N. Center Street between 25th Avenue NW and 29th Avenue NE was closed as workers repaired a utility pole damaged by a car crash on Monday morning.
Crews set up detours on N. Center Street on Monday morning to allow workers to repair a utility pole damaged in a car crash. A crew member said the road would probably not reopen until early Monday afternoon.
KEVIN GRIFFIN, RECORD
The damaged pole is located beside the BP station across from the Food Lion and McDonald’s in Viewmont. Crews set up detours in the area.
Contractors for Duke Energy were out Monday morning repairing a utility pole in Viewmont that was damaged by a car crash earlier that morning.
KEVIN GRIFFIN, RECORD
A car crashed into the pole around 4 a.m., a member of the flag crew said. He said the road would likely not reopen until 1 or 2 p.m. today.
Kevin Griffin is the City of Hickory reporter at the Hickory Daily Record.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!