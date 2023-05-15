A portion of Lenoir Rhyne Boulevard is closed as workers repair a utility pole damaged in a crash overnight.

The wreck occurred shortly after midnight on Monday when the driver of a Mazda ran off the road between Seventh Avenue SE and Eighth Avenue SE and collided with a utility pole, Hickory Police Media and Community Service Coordinator Kristen Hart said.

Hart said the driver, who was cited for failing to maintain lane, was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The department did not identify the driver.

As of 10 a.m., the road was barricaded between the intersection with Tate Boulevard and the intersection with Ninth Avenue SE. Hart said the repairs are expected to be complete around noon.