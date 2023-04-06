A person was shot in the leg in the 400 block of South Center Street in Hickory on Thursday afternoon, according to Hickory Police Department officials.
The person was taken by helicopter for medical treatment, according to Police Chief Reed Baer.
Police said they are still trying to understand what occurred, citing conflicting reports at the scene. Police could not say if the shooting was intentional or accidental as of 4:40 p.m.
The shooting occurred almost directly across the street from St. Paul A.M.E Zion Church in Hickory.
This is the second shooting on South Center Street this week.
On Monday night, a Hickory police officer heard multiple gunshots fired in the area. The officer found an 18-year-old hiding in the Dana Mini Mart at 935 South Center Street, police said.
The teen was not injured but multiple rifle rounds were recovered at the scene, police said.
The suspect in that shooting, Toland Huff Jr., surrendered to police on Thursday, mere hours before the second shooting.
