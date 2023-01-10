One person airlifted following fall through Hickory warehouse roof

One person was airlifted with serious injuries from a fall on 18th Street NE in Hickory, according to emergency personnel.

A man fell at least 8 feet through the roof of a warehouse Tuesday, according to Hickory Fire Department Education Coordinator Terri Byers.

The man was transported via helicopter to a hospital with serious injuries, Byers said.

The warehouse did not have a name listed on the building. According to Catawba County GIS, the property is owned by a Conover company named NAP Properties LLC. The warehouse is located at 750 18th St. NE.