One injured in crash that flipped truck upside down along Highway 321 in Hickory

One person was injured in a two-vehicle crash that left a truck upside down along U.S. 321 on Friday.

A 2016 Nissan sedan driven by Carl Greene II, 34, of Conover, with Aubrey Greene, 9, as a passenger collided with a Ford pickup truck. In the truck were Danny Roseman Jr., 54, and James Walter Dunn, 54, according to Highway Patrol Sgt. B.L. Albert

Close to 43,000 people died in a traffic crash in 2021, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. That's up from about 39,000 deaths in 2020.

Dunn was taken to an area hospital, Albert said. The extent of his injuries was not reported.

No charges were filed in the crash, according to Albert. He said the drivers offered up conflicting statements on the crash.

