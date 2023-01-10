One dead in fatal crash in Alexander County; section of U.S. Highway 127 closed

One person died in a crash on U.S. Highway 127 in Alexander County on Tuesday morning.
The wreck occurred near where the highway intersects with Willie McLeod Road.
The name of the deceased had not been released as 9 a.m.
The vehicles involved in the wreck, according to reports from the scene, were a dump truck and a passenger car.
