 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story breaking

One dead in fatal crash in Alexander County; section of U.S. Highway 127 closed

  • Updated
  • 0

One person died in a crash on U.S. Highway 127 in Alexander County on Tuesday morning.

011123 dump truck 2.jpg

A dump truck and a car, according to reports from the scene, were the two vehicles involved in a fatal crash in Alexander County on Tuesday morning.

The wreck occurred near where the highway intersects with Willie McLeod Road.

The name of the deceased had not been released as 9 a.m.

The vehicles involved in the wreck, according to reports from the scene, were a dump truck and a passenger car.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

World's first artificial womb concept facility allows parents to pick their baby's traits

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert