One dead in fatal crash in Alexander County; section of N.C. Highway 127 was closed for hours

A Taylorsville woman died when vehicles collided on N.C. Highway 127 in Alexander County on Tuesday morning.

Mary Kay Keller, 41, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to N.C. State Highway Patrol Sgt. S.D. Martin.

Keller was traveling south on N.C. Highway 127 when a northbound dump truck collided with her vehicle at around 6 a.m., Martin said. The collision happened on the stretch of highway between Willie McLeod Road and Blankenship Road.

David Shawn Hinson, of Granite Falls, was driving the dump truck, Martin said.

State troopers, the Alexander County Sheriff’s Office, the Ellendale Volunteer Fire Department and the Alexander County Rescue Squad and EMS responded to the scene. The highway was closed for at least three hours.