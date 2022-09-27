One dead in 2-vehicle crash in Caldwell County

A Lenoir man died in a two-car crash in Caldwell County on Monday.

Harold Lee Mann Jr., 53, of Lenoir, died at the scene. A front-seat passenger, Alton Philyaw, 72, of Lenoir, received serious injuries and was transported by medical helicopter to Johnson City Medical Center in Tennessee, according to a release from the N.C. Highway Patrol.

Neither was restrained by a seatbelt, and both were ejected from the 2002 Toyota Tacoma truck, the release said.

The fatal wreck took place when the Toyota truck was struck by a 2009 Honda Civic on Monday afternoon on Adako Road near Brown Mountain Beach Road. The Honda crossed the centerline and collided with the Toyota, the release said.

The 16-year-old driver of the Honda and a passenger, 18, both received minor injuries and were taken by EMS to Caldwell Memorial Hospital in Lenoir, the release said.

No charges have been filed in the crash. The investigation is ongoing and troopers are expected to consult with the district attorney’s office on potential charges.