One dead, 4 injured in car crash on Oxford School Road; 7-year-old among group taken to area hospitals

A 77-year-old man died in a car crash Monday morning on Oxford School Road in Catawba County. Four others were injured, including a 7-year-old, according to a news release from the N.C. Highway Patrol.

A 2000 Toyota Rav4 was traveling south on River Bend Road, attempted to turn right onto Oxford School Road, failed to yield the right of way at the stop sign and collided with a westbound 2000 Toyota Tacoma. State troopers responded to the crash at 8:15 a.m., the release said.

Herman Edgar Phillips, of Claremont, was driving the Rav4. He died at the scene. Janet Wyatt, 65, of Claremont, was injured and taken by ambulance to Catawba Valley Medical Center. She was a passenger in the Rav4, the release said.

The driver of the Tacoma, Michael Leon Travis, 32, and passenger Vanessa Travis, 37, both of Claremont, were injured and taken to Catawba Valley Medical Center. A 7-year-old passenger also was injured and taken to the hospital, the release said.

Oxford School Road was closed for about two hours. The investigation is ongoing, the release said.