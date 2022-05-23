 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story
OXFORD SCHOOL ROAD

One dead, 4 injured in car crash on Oxford School Road; 7-year-old among group taken to area hospitals

  • Updated
  • 0

A 77-year-old man died in a car crash Monday morning on Oxford School Road in Catawba County. Four others were injured, including a 7-year-old, according to a news release from the N.C. Highway Patrol.

A 2000 Toyota Rav4 was traveling south on River Bend Road, attempted to turn right onto Oxford School Road, failed to yield the right of way at the stop sign and collided with a westbound 2000 Toyota Tacoma. State troopers responded to the crash at 8:15 a.m., the release said.

Herman Edgar Phillips, of Claremont, was driving the Rav4. He died at the scene. Janet Wyatt, 65, of Claremont, was injured and taken by ambulance to Catawba Valley Medical Center. She was a passenger in the Rav4, the release said.

The driver of the Tacoma, Michael Leon Travis, 32, and passenger Vanessa Travis, 37, both of Claremont, were injured and taken to Catawba Valley Medical Center. A 7-year-old passenger also was injured and taken to the hospital, the release said.

Oxford School Road was closed for about two hours. The investigation is ongoing, the release said.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

NASA captured a timelapse of the Blood Moon eclipse from way out in space

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert