Off-duty Hudson police officer reportedly involved in accidental shooting

An off-duty Hudson police officer was reportedly involved in an accidental shooting leaving one person injured on April 20, officials said.

Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office Capt. Aaron Barlowe said Taylor Welborn, 26, a police officer with the Hudson Police Department in Caldwell County, reportedly discharged a 9mm handgun by accident, injuring Brian Fagen, 19.

The investigation found no criminal violations and no charges were filed, Barlowe said.

The shooting happened around 10 p.m. Wednesday, April 20, at a residence on Blowing Rock Boulevard in Lenoir, according to the sheriff's office report.

Alcohol was not a factor, Barlowe said. He said the handgun was not Welborn's work-issued firearm. Fagen is in stable condition, Barlowe said.

Barlowe said he did not know what actions the Hudson Police Department would take in the situation.

Hudson Police Chief Richard Blevins confirmed one of their officers was involved in an accidental shooting. Blevins would not say if the officer was Welborn or if he had been suspended or fired, saying it was confidential personnel information.

