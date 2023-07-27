A fire damaged a sandblasting unit at a Wanzl North America warehouse in Newton on Thursday afternoon.

The Newton Fire Department was dispatched to the warehouse located at 700 Technibilt Drive shortly before 12:30 p.m.

“No injuries, just folks exhausted from the heat,” Newton Fire Chief Kevin Yoder said.

Yoder said the department received a call about a fire at a commercial building. When firefighters arrived, they saw smoke coming from the center of a warehouse belonging to Wanzl North America, he said.

The fire originated from a filtration box to a sandblasting unit in the warehouse. The fire was mostly contained in the filtration box and caused significant damage to the piece of equipment. Yoder added that the fire did not appear to cause any major structural damage to the warehouse.

Wanzl North America is a shopping cart manufacturing company, according to the company's website.