No charges have been issued in a Lenoir shooting that occurred early Friday morning. One man was seriously injured in the shooting.

Jeffery Joe Lefevers was transported via ambulance to Caldwell UNC Health Care from the scene of the shooting. Lefevers was later transferred to Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center in Winston-Salem, the Lenoir Police Department said in a news release.

Shortly before 12:15 a.m. Friday, Lenoir police officers responded to a shooting that occurred behind a business at 812 West Ave., police said. According to Google Maps, the Antique Market of Lenoir is located at the address.

The preliminary investigation revealed that Richard Wakefield, of Lenoir, encountered Lefevers, of Connelly Springs, in the alleyway behind 812 West Ave. Upon initial investigation, it appears Lefevers entered a vehicle belonging to Wakefield. Items were removed from inside the vehicle, Lenoir police said.

Wakefield discovered his vehicle being broken into. A struggle ensued between Lefevers and Wakefield. At some point during the struggle, Lenoir police said, Wakefield brandished a .22-caliber handgun and shot Lefevers.

This is an active and ongoing investigation. No other information will be released at this time, Lenoir police said.