Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

A Newton woman died in a single-car crash in Cherryville on Friday morning.

Misty Lovelace Palmer, 47, died at the scene of the crash along N.C. 274 in Lincoln County, N.C. State Highway Patrol Master Trooper Christopher Casey said in a news release.

Around 10 a.m., the N.C. State Highway Patrol responded to a fatal collision in Lincoln County on N.C. 274 near Sorrells Baxter Road. A 1997 Ford Mustang left the road and struck a tree, Casey said.

Palmer was identified as the driver of the Mustang. She was not restrained by a seat belt, Casey said.

During the on-scene investigation, N.C. 274 was closed in the area for two hours. The initial investigation indicates excessive speed was a contributing circumstance in the collision, Casey said.