ALEXANDER COUNTY

Newton woman charged with DWI following fatal crash in Alexander County; Wilkes man dies on Hwy. 127

  • Updated
A Newton woman faces a number of charges, including DWI, following a crash in Alexander County that claimed the life of a 66-year-old man from Wilkesboro, according to a news release from the N.C. Highway Patrol.

The car crash occurred on N.C. Highway 127 in Alexander County Sunday evening.

A 2012 Toyota Scion traveling north on N.C. Highway 127, near Rink Dam Road, crossed the centerline and collided head-on with a southbound 2008 Toyota Prius shortly before 8 p.m. on Sunday. The driver of the Prius, James Wallace Thompson, died at Frye Regional Medical Center, the release said.

The Scion driver, Cierra Leshay Jones, 27, of Newton, was not seriously injured. She was charged with driving while impaired, reckless driving, driving left of center and transporting an open container, the release said.

A 63-year-old female and three child passengers were also injured and transported to local hospitals with not-life-threatening injuries. All occupants were restrained by seatbelts, the release said.

Additional charges are pending, the release said.

