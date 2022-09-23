 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Newton motorcycle rider dies in 2-vehicle crash

A Newton man was killed in a crash near the intersection of U.S. 70 SE and 21st Street Drive SE on Thursday afternoon.

A 2002 Harley-Davidson motorcycle driven by Kevin Wayne Letterman, 51, collided with a 2008 Nissan vehicle driven by Hazel Denton Davis, 84, of Morganton, according to a release from the Hickory Police Department.

Letterman died from his injuries while Davis was treated at a local hospital for minor injuries and then released, according to the news release.

Police said Friday they had not filed charges as they continue to investigate the crash. The police are asking any witnesses to call 828-261-2699 or email Sgt. Cameron Anderson at canderson@hickorync.gov.

